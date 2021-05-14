Woman donates $1,000 to help Mountainburg food truck feed teens

Each day after school kids can be seen gathering around the Neon Moon, a food truck in Mountainburg best known for their charbroiled burgers and fresh-cut fries.

While the group spends between $75 and $100 a day, it's not uncommon to have a teen who can't afford anything.

About a month ago, an elderly woman noticed the kids and asked truck employee Patricia Dukes about the group.

"She came to the window and said that she had come by the business a few days before and noticed a lot of kids there after school," Dukes said, adding she asked how often they came and how much they spent.

During the conversation, Dukes mentioned that sometimes the kids don't have enough money and when that happens, she will take a few dollars from the tip jar to help them out.

"She asked if she could leave a little money there and when the kids order let them have the food and take the amount out until it's gone," Dukes said.

The woman then left to her vehicle and returned with $1,000.

"I stood in disbelief," Dukes said. "I asked if she was sure and she replied yes."

Dukes asked the woman her name, but she preferred to remain anonymous. She told her that it was what God wanted her to do.

"I thanked her with tears in my eyes and she left," Dukes said. "I had not seen her before, and not since.

Since then, around 40 kids have utilized the money from the donation for food after school.

More:Here are 6 restaurants Booneville people want to come to town

Neon Moon has been in business for around eight years. It was started by Neal Moon, former mayor of Mountainburg. Moons intention was for The Neon Moon to bring business to the town in hopes a family will take it over and have a flourishing family locally owned business.

Currently, Neon Moon is waiting for the right family to take over, but according to Dukes, the food truck is doing very well financially.