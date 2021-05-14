County working to establish debris burn site

Staff Writer

The Crawford County Highway Department has announced that it has received numerous calls from residents regarding misinformation about debris pickup from private contractors throughout the unincorporated areas of the county. Due to widespread damage across the area, the county does not currently have the resources to pick up debris curbside.

A release sent by the Crawford County Courthouse states, "The focus of our highway department is to get roads repaired in a safe and timely manner. However, our road superintendent Chris Keith, along with County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, are working closely with ADEQ to establish a vegetative debris burn site for the county residents."

Detailed information will be released as it becomes available.