Greene family scholarship recipients announced

Staff Writer

The Greene family of Alma awards scholarships each year to graduating seniors from Alma High School. The tradition began in 1992 with the Alma Chamber of Commerce and has continued every year since 2002 through the Alma Education and Arts Foundation.

The 2021 recipients are:

• Colton Morris – Michael Greene Naval ROTC Unit Commander Scholarship,

• Gracie Larru – Emily Ann Greene Memorial Scholarship,

• Emma Ogilvie – Greene Family Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice Scholarship,

• Lettie Crabtree – Greene Family Aviation Scholarship,

• Hannah Baxter – Greene Family Volunteer Firefighter Scholarship.