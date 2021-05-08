4-H members participate in spring completive events

Press Argus-Courier

Crawford County 4-H youth members recently found success in the spring completive events held at the district and state levels.

4-H Trap and Archery Club senior members, Judson Parker, Ross Brister, Taylor Jones, Evan Stacy and Zachary Milsap represented Crawford County at the Senior Shotgun Championship in Jacksonville. The team placed fifth in the statewide competition. The team is coached by Sean Brister with assistance from parent volunteers.

In addition, Annie Beasley of the Rocky Top 4-H Club and Hayden Davis of the Cedarville 4-H Club competed in the Ozark District Broiler BBQ Contest. Beasley secured first place in the turkey division and will go on to represent Crawford County and the Ozark District at the state contest. Davis took fourth place in the chicken division. Brandi Davis, 4-H program assistant, provided guidance to both members.

4-H uses experiential learning (learning by doing) as a primary teaching approach. This includes planned opportunities to learn and apply life skills such as leadership, citizenship, community service and public speaking. Those interested in getting involved involved with 4-H can contact the Crawford County Extension Office at (479) 474-5286.