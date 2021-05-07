Van Buren School District to honor retirees with reception

The Van Buren School District will hold a reception for their 2020-2021 retirees on May 18 in the Commons at Van Buren High School from 3:30-5 p.m.

"The reception will be simple," Dusti Hurst, library media specialist at Van Buren High School said. "It will be a time to catch up, reminisce, and say goodbye."

Overall there will be nine retirees honored at the reception. The 2020 retirees include:

• LaDonna Brewer has worked 29 years in education, 22 of those with Van Buren. She taught English, ELL (English Language Learners) English, Oral Communications, and Reading.

• David Loyd has had 36 years in education, 15 of those with Van Buren. He taught social studies and was the head baseball coach.

• Jenks Smith has worked 27 years in education, 25 of those with VBSD. He taught English before moving to work in administration as an assistant principal.

• Carolyn Stevens has spent 28 years in education, all of those with VBSD. She was an aide that worked with kids struggling with math and reading and was also a special education aide.

• Kay Schneider has worked 35 years in education, seven of those with Van Buren. She was an elementary media specialist and also taught business classes.

• Gail Sly has worked 26 years in education, 22 of those with Van Buren. She was the band department administrative assistant.

Of the 2021 retirees, three of them will be recognized at the reception.

• Tim McCutchen has had 42 years in education, 32 with VBSD. Coached basketball and taught social studies before becoming an assistant principal.

• Teddy McMurray worked for 40 years in education, 40 with VBSD. He taught social studies for 10 years at Van Buren Junior High before moving to VBHS where he's spent his last 30 years.

•Larry Spearman has worked 14 years as a custodian with Van Buren School District.