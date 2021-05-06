Tornado swept through Moffett, Fort Smith and Van Buren Monday night

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has confirmed that the storm that passed through Van Buren on May 3 produced a tornado. An EF1 tornado began in Moffett and traveled through Fort Smith to Van Buren and continued northeast.

The tornado reached wind speeds of 100 to 110 mph, causing damage in both counties as well as producing straight-line winds that left damage in Alma.

The NWS damage surveyors were able to confirm the strength of the tornado based on radar information, wind damage, and eye-witness accounts. Surveying is still ongoing to confirm the strength of the storm.

Along with many trees and powerlines down, the Crawford County Courthouse received damage to its roof. The courthouse is currently closed until further notice and the debris can be cleared and damage can be remedied.

As the debris is being cleared, the community is banding together to help anyone who may be without power in the area.

In Van Buren, the Salvation Army has set up a truck supplying food in the Van Buren City Park.

The community center in Alma will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of the week for anyone needing food, water, or shelter.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, OG&E reported there were still 1,329 power outages in Van Buren, 669 in Alma, 253 in Mountainburg, and 91 in Mulberry.