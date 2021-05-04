Summer events headed to Crawford County beginning May 8-9 with Van Buren's Steam Punk Festival

Several events are set in the coming weeks around Crawford County, starting with the Old Timers Day Steampunk Festival this weekend.

The festival will be celebrating its 43rd anniversary this year. In 2018 the festival was rebranded with the steampunk image.

The event will feature exhibitors from more than seven states covering six closed-off blocks on Main Street along with live music, food trucks, and local vendors.

A steampunk costume contest will also be held with a $100 cash prize. The contest will have four categories that include child, adult, group, and pets.

Steampunk can be categorized as what the future may have looked like to people living in the Victorian era. The fashion aspect of steampunk focuses on what was available at the time with a fantastical view. People sporting the steampunk style can be seen wearing leather, gears, top hats, brass, and sometimes body modifications on the limbs or face.

In the past, the festival has seen upwards of 5,000 to 8,000 visitors during the weekend.

Junk Fest

Van Buren will also be holding a Junk Fest on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5. Downtown JunkFest is a vintage-inspired, outdoor market featuring antiques, re-purposed items, architectural salvage, vintage clothing and jewelry, handmade treasures, farmhouse home décor, delicious food, seasonal plantings, and more.

Vendors are currently being accepted for the Junk Fest. Vendors can apply online at oldtownvanburen.com

Friday Nights in Mulberry

Mulberry is preparing to provide entertainment every weekend this summer. Friday Nights in Mulberry will be a free event every Friday night.

"The goal is simply to attract people to Mulberry in order to improve the perception of livability," Robin Egerton, Ralph D. Graf Library director said.

Each night will have different activities and entertainment, including but not limited to karaoke, live music, bloodmobile/health fair, 50’s night, classic cars, and both a history and an art exhibit.

Vendor Space is free for community members to sell their homemade goods to the community.

"Each Friday night will have a theme of sorts, activities for children, and hopefully a variety of vendors," said Egerton. "Any vendor can set up any Friday nights, but we do ask that the vendors be family-friendly. We are providing space only, no tables or tents. They will not be assigned a spot. They are free to set up anywhere along downtown. We hope to also see a spontaneous farmer’s market spring up."