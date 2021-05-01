100 Families addresses work programs for Crawford and Sebastian counties

The unemployment rate in Arkansas stands at 4.6% as of March 2021, but the 100 Families initiative participants have seen a 69% unemployment rate from families that enroll in their program.

100 Families is an initiative that moves families from crisis to career by providing support and connecting them with other organizations that can help them with adult education, work programs, and various problems that they may be facing.

During their April alliance meeting, which was held virtually on April 27, 100 Families initiative partners held a panel with different organizations to discuss the programs they offer to help those who need work. These include work with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, the local school districts, the Workforce Center, Crawford County Adult Education, and the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

Kendell Ross, director of the Center for Business and Professional Development at the UAFS, helps provide education for juniors seniors in high school with the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith. The Peak Innovation Center offers free tuition, free books, and free supplies.

"The students that graduate from the program will have just a few hours short of an associate's degree," Ross said. "It's a great way for students to get an education without spending a lot of money."

Peak Innovation Center has eight technical programs for the students to enroll in that include automotive technology, computer-aided design, welding, electronics technology, automation and robotics, and unmanned aerial systems. They also offer classes for CNAs, the only practical nursing program for high schoolers in the state, and programs for emergency medical responders.

"The demand is huge for this," Ross said. "We have 491 seats available and we have over 530 applications."

Peak also allows for manufacturers to help in modifying their curriculum so that students can get training for companies in the area. The program helps students with job skills before they reach adulthood.

Crawford County Adult Education

Debbie Faubus, director of Crawford County Adult Education, works with the alternative sentencing program at CCAE.

"If you get a ticket and need to do community service, I have to do community service during the day," Faubus said. "If I go into one of our programs then I can I can come in the evening, keep my job, and pay my bills."

Crawford County Adult Education provides job skills to adults who either want to get into a job field or want to expand their skills. They've worked with places like Pepper Source in Van Buren to form a curriculum that would help that person if they believe they would be a good fit for that job. Carol Braswell, recruitment for Pepper Source in Van Buren, expanded on the people that are present in the various training programs.

According to Braswell, most of the positions at Pepper Source require basic computer skills, which can easily be required through 100 Families' partners, as well as physical labor. Pepper Source is a second-chance employer and employs people who may have a criminal record or troubled past.

"We are more a workforce provider than a GED provider," Faubus said.

Workforce Center in Fort Smith

Shirley McCutchen, a one-step operator at the Workforce Center in Fort Smith, shared her experiences with getting people to apply for jobs, and making sure that job openings are known to the public. The Workforce center in fort smith has worked with homeless shelters to provide job openings in person to people who may not have access to online searches, and having companies set up booths in their lobbies for people coming in.

Currently, Elite Comfort Solutions, a company that specializes in foam technology for furniture, has a booth in the lobby of the Workforce Center.

"They start out at 15$ an hour for warehouse help," McCutchen said. "One of their job requirements that caught my attention was that you don't even need a GED."

Workforce Center also offers programs on resume writing and interviewing skills, and even a partnership with services for the blind.

"If you have a client that needs cataract surgery, they will help pay the doctor's bill to have cataracts removed," said McCutchen.

Western Arkansas Planning and Development

Dennis Williamson, director of workforce development at Western Arkansas Planning and Development District, added that WAPDD's workforce development is focused on career advising, assessments, and placement suggestions.

"They brag about us at the state level," said Charlotte Douglas, 100 Families coordinator for Crawford County. "We're getting the best data in the state."

100 Families for Restore Hope

Karen Phillips, director of 100 Families for Restore Hope, shared data on the work that 100 Families has been doing in the last year.

From the 69% that were unemployed at intake from 100 Families, the percentage had dropped down to 29% by March of this year. Full-time employment went from 17% to 34%.

"We are making huge impacts in this area," Phillips said.

There are 109 active families with 250 children currently active within the organization.

Transportation barrier

Transportation is a large problem that 100 Families has noticed with their clients.

"We have cars sitting in driveways, and they may just need a spare tire," said Douglas.

Some of their clients don't have the funds to get their cars fixed. Douglas hopes that they can get in contact with someone who is willing to work on their client's vehicles.

"Transportation is the biggest barrier for our clients," Douglas said.

More information on the 100 Families initiative can be found at unitedwayfortsmith.org.