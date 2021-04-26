KVBB hold a successful earth day festival

Free plants, food trucks, and live music were present in downtown Van Buren during the Earth Day Festival hosted by Keep Van Buren Beautiful on Saturday.

The group hosted its Earth Day Festival on April 24 showcasing eco-friendly vendors from around the county. Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in their 15th year as an organization, KVBB was able to continue the event.

Community outreach was a large aspect of the festival with the city of Van Buren maintaining its own table. The Van Buren School District's JROTC staffed a table from the municipal utilities, as well. The JROTC volunteered their time to help the festival with loading and unloading as well as picking up trash around downtown.

The Crawford County Conservation District handed out pine tree seedlings for festival-goers to plant around their properties. Oliver Springs Elementary also gave away free seeds packets and recyclable pots.

"It went great ... everyone was pleased with the turnout the parking lots were full, three food trucks did well," said John Pope, KVBB director. "We received many good comments as we walked the streets and talked to those that had a table. So we were pleased as the rain stopped in a timely manner."

Pleasant Acres Garden from Rudy attended the festival and sold plants and did soil blocking demonstrations, which according to owner Madelyn Farquhar, was very popular with the kids. Pleasant Acres Garden is owned by Madelyn and Micheal Farquhar.

"We had a great time at the fest. We are a new business and it's important we had the chance to meet people face to face and talk about how our market garden is striving to reduce reliance on plastic," Farquhar said.

Pleasant Acres Garden is a micro-market garden that works from only one-tenth of an acre. They provide herb and veggie seedlings, produce, and rare plant varieties.

"We grow all our plants in soil blocks, which eliminates the need for plastic cell trays. We are also growing organically, although we aren't certified," said Farquhar. "We do not add any synthetic chemicals during the growing process."