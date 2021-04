Press Argus-Courier

Kara Dickens of Cedarville, daughter of Gail and Rodney Dickens, has been selected as an honoree on the 2021 edition of Arkansas Tech University's list of "Who's Who at ATU." She majors in political science at the university. Selections are based upon academic achievement, service to the community while enrolled at ATU, leadership and involvement in cocurricular activities, and the potential for continued success.