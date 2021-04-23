Earth Day festival set Saturday in downtown Van Buren

Keep Van Buren Beautiful will be holding an Earth Day Festival on April 24 in downtown Van Buren.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown Van Buren will be filled with vendors, live entertainment, and food trucks to celebrate Earth Day.

Last year, Keep Van Buren Beautiful had to cancel their event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group will be celebrating Earth Day with the community in their 15th year as an organization.

The city of Van Buren, Van Buren Police Department, and the Van Buren Fire Department will be among the booths at the event as part of Keep Van Buren Beautiful's work towards community outreach.

The Van Buren High School Jazz Band will start off the festival with a performance at 10 a.m. in the pocket park downtown. Local musicians Steve Dufresne and Grant Pierson will also be performing.

The festival takes place right in the middle of the great American cleanup, a country-wide event by Keep America Beautiful. This event takes place through March 20 and June 20.

Due to the pandemic, many events were canceled for the great American cleanup, but in 2019, more than 23.4 million pounds of litter and recyclables were collected by volunteers throughout the country. According to the KAB site, people participated in approximately 20,000 communities.