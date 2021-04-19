'Rise Up and Give!' blood drive

Fort Smith Times Record

The Arkansas Blood Institute and National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum are encouraging blood donors to "Rise Up and Give!" Individuals age sixteen and up are urged to give blood at these locations:

• Cedarville Elementary School on Tuesday, April 20 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on the Bloodmobile.

• The Donna Wilkins Memorial Blood Drive at Alma Intermediate School on Thursday, April 22 from 1-6 p.m. on the Bloodmobile.

Successful donors will receive a colorful spring T-shirt and one free adult admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the nation’s premier institution of Western history, art, and culture. Students who bring donors to the blood drive will receive a MopTopper pen.

“We count on the support of not only our donors, but community partners such as the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, which recognize the importance of our life-saving mission and are willing to step up to offer our generous donors a fantastic incentive to give blood,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute.

Appointments can be made online at arkbi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Donors who have received the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines may donate blood without a waiting period, assuming they are feeling well.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour and one donation saves up to three lives.