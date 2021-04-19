Crawford County Storage owner expresses concerns on ordinance investigations

The owner of Crawford County Storage spoke to the Alma City Council on April 15 with questions regarding violation of ordinances that were presented during the construction of his storage facility.

In November of 2020, Alma residents living in the Country Meadows Estates neighborhood presented issues regarding nearby construction to the city council. Crawford County Storage was the center of this controversy as residents were upset with cement trucks utilizing an emergency entrance on a dead-end road.

Crawford County Storage owner Jim White was not in violation of any ordinances, but due to the complaints, the city still had to investigate.

White stated he had met Alma City Attorney Sean Brister at the post office in Alma and Brister notified him that a meeting was being held regarding the amount of masonry that was being utilized at the storage facility.

"Since I had the pleasure of meeting you at the post office, we didn't have to have the meeting," said Brister. "You and I got it taken care of."

White asked why Brister was concerned with the masonry since he is the city attorney and not the building inspector. Brister replied that he had been charged with enforcing the ordinances, and since the question of the masonry had come up, he took the opportunity to speak to White about it.

"We resolved the issue then and there," Brister said.

Alma Mayor Jerry Martin interjected and explained that someone from the planning commission came to Cody Schindler, planning director, and mentioned that there may be a problem with the work with the masonry.

Due to complaints from residents, the city investigated possible ordinance violations, White was found to not be in any violations.