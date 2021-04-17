Crawford County Cooperative Extension agent receives award

Press Argus-Courier

Tristin Bolton, M.S., family consumer sciences agent at the Crawford County Cooperative Extension Service, has been awarded the Communication –Television/Video Award by the National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences – Arkansas Affiliate.

In receiving the award, Bolton was recognized for her work with community partners to develop and deliver meaningful information for residents of Crawford County regarding the importance of the 2020 census. The NEAFACS Communication –Television/Video award recognizes excellence in an educational program or promotional feature in a regular broadcast or special program.