Mountainburg students to attend National FCCLA Conference

Eight Mountainburg students will be attending the national convention of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America this July in Nashville.

Four of these students will be teaching and presenting their projects to other students from all over the country. Mountianburg currently leads the state in FCCLA with the most students advancing to nationals than any other school in Arkansas.

The students worked on projects throughout the year and then competed at the state level before moving to nationals.

"I'm very proud of them. They've worked really hard," said FCCLA adviser Mary Curd. "For them to be from such to be such a small school, and to have that many, we have more than anyone in the state."

Alexis and Cassidy Turner will be advancing to nationals with their project concerning health and nutrition. The project focused on how nutrition and fitness can have effects on iron deficiency and poor sleep habits.

The team's subject was their own mother and over an eight-week period, she was given a health and wellness plan designed by the girls. The plan cured the mother of her iron deficiency as well as improved her sleep and overall well-being.

Mandy Striplin utilized a highly sustainable cotton product in order to create a child's dress to express the versatility of the product in fashion.

Trinity Graves' project was in the career investigations category where she gathered first-hand information on elementary school teaching. She received gold for this project and will be advancing to the national level.

Saige Woughter and Emilee Preston will advance to nationals in the sustainability challenge. The student's focused on Lake Fort Smith and studied the microplastics in the water.

Gracie Farmer, Emily Hensley, Trinity Graves, and Mandy Striplin will be presenting at the national convention to other students regarding their projects.

The students are currently on a waiting list to see if they will be able to attend the national convention in person in July. In the event that they will not be able to, they will attend virtually.