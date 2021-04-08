Girl Scouts spruce up Chester City Park

The Girl Scouts of Van Buren have completed a few projects to help renovate the Farmers Market Pavilion in Chester.

Katelyn Marston and Charolette Emde of Troop 4082 have worked towards and received their Girl Scout Bronze Award by completing a take-action project. This project included planting flowers at Chester City Park, clearing out tall and overgrown weeds around the pavilion, and building a wheelchair-accessible ramp for the pavilion.

A Take Action Project takes community service to the next level. The project addresses the root of an issue and aims to create a lasting effect.

Before a troop or individual scout can start on the Gold, Silver, or Bronze Award, they must complete a journey that has a more extensive curriculum than simple badge work.

The Girl Scout organization has high awards that girls at the three highest levels can earn. The Girl Scout Gold Award, equivalent to an Eagle Scout Award, can be earned by Senior and Ambassador Scouts in the ninth through 12th grades.

The Girl Scout Silver Award can be earned by Cadette Scouts in the sixth to eighth grades. The Girl Scout Bronze Award can be earned by Junior Scouts in the fourth and fifth grades.

"There have been several individual girls earn these Girl Scout awards in the last couple of years," said Troop Leader Amber Bryant.

Currently, the Girl Scouts are finishing up their cookie-selling season with different troops focusing on different things moving forward.

The oldest troop, Ambassadors, is saving money to take an end-of-year trip to Savannah, Georgia. Savannah is home to the founder of Girl Scouts, Juliette Gordon Lowe.

Three high school troops are planning on going to a leadership summit at the end of April where they will have in-person activities to go along with virtual state-led meetings and activities.

The Brownie troop, which is comprised of second and third graders, will be taking a trip to the Amazeum, the Service troop is planning a STEM event in May, and the Senior troop is saving money to go to Costa Rica.