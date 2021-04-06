Van Buren student to attend Arkansas Governor's School

Tyler Burns, a junior at Van Buren High School, has been selected as a delegate to the Arkansas Governor’s School. Burns will attend the school on the campus of Arkansas Tech.

The Arkansas Governor’s School is a four-week summer residential program for upcoming high school seniors who are residents of the state of Arkansas. The program is funded by the Arkansas State Legislature as a portion of the biennial appropriation for Gifted and Talented Programs through the State Department of Education.

Burns is the Van Buren High School's junior class president, a member of the National Honor Society, and a member of the student senate. He is also on the high school football team and runs track.

"The application process was intense," the mother of Tyler, Valerie Burns said.

Students are selected on the basis of their special aptitudes for a course in one of eight fields: choral music, drama, English/language arts, instrumental music, mathematics, natural science, social sciences, or visual arts.

The curriculum will focus on technology and its ethical and philosophical effects in modern time

The Arkansas Governor's School was founded by Bill Clinton when he was governor in 1979. The school held its first session during the summer of 1980 with 276 students in attendance. Beginning in 1984, 400 students have been selected to attend each year.