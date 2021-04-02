Van Buren to begin large city overlay project

After being put on hold in 2020, Van Buren will begin its in-house street overlay project that includes four city streets.

Dora Road, Harrison Street, James Court, and 20th Street will be the focus of this project.

During the Van Buren City Council meeting on March 22, the council accepted a bid for asphalt milling work from Goodwin and Goodwin, Inc. that will allow for $6 per square yard for asphalt milling.

"Every year, for the past five or six years, we have about $1 million to spend on a really big overlay project," Joe Hurst, mayor of Van Buren, said.

This project was originally planned for 2020, but due to the pandemic, Hurst said that the revenues were hard to determine. The city decided to move the date to begin the project to a different time.

The city council also approved the purchase of asphalt from APAC Central Inc. According to the resolution, the city will purchase asphalt from APAC Central in the amount not to exceed $150,000.

"Based on state statute we don't actually have to bid this," Hurst said. "We just wanted to let you know that will be spending $150,000 for this project."

The 20th Street project will cover 20th street from Broadway street and go north to City Park Road. A pre-construction meeting will be held to finalize the project schedule. Hurst said that the entire project should take up to 120 days to complete.

From the Leek Creek Market gas station to Kalei Lane, the Dora Road project is expected to begin in April. The Harrison Street section of the project will stretch from west of North 20th street down Harrison Street. This is expected to begin in the summer. Finally, from the cul-de-sac on James Court to South 40th Street will begin construction in late summer or early fall.