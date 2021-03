Press Argus-Courier

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced the following local students have made the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester:

• Katie Bland of Van Buren

• Brandon Cross of Van Buren

• Stephen Gossow of Alma

• Paul Marshall of Alma

To be on the dean's list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.