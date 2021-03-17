Black Rifle Coffee Company offered coffee for veterans at Van Buren VFW

The Black Rifle Coffee Company is on a trip around the South offering free coffee at VFWs and touring military bases.

As part of their only Arkansas stop, the veteran-owned coffee company set up a tent outside of Van Buren's Robert Jack VFW Post 1322 on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned and operated coffee company. This small tour has taken them through Texas and Oklahoma so far. They have stopped at Lackland Air Force Base, Fort Hood, and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, as well as Fort Sill and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Their next stops will take them to Barksdale Air Force Base and Fort Polk in Louisiana, then Ellington Field in Texas as their last stop.

Black Rifle imports its coffee beans from Colombia and Brazil and roast five days a week at the facilities in Manchester, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City. A few of their coffees include the Freedom Fuel dark roast, Coffee or Die medium roast and Silencer Smooth light roast. They also offer K-cup style "coffee rounds, coffee-steep bags, canned coffees ready to drink, and a variety of flavored coffees.

Black Rifle Coffee Company's magazine Coffee or Die features two St. Patrick's day-focused stories: One on how Irish American spymaster "Wild Bill" Donovan earned his nickname, and another titled "Cheating Death in Ramadi on the Luckiest St. Paddy's Day Ever."