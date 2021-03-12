Walmart Rx administering COVID-19 vaccines

From Staff Reports

Press Argus-Courier Staff

Walmart pharmacies are now administering COVID-19 vaccines. Eligible patients can schedule their appointments at walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Vaccines can be found at:

Walmart Supercenter, 367 W Cherry St., Alma

Walmart Supercenter, 1400 East Main St., Booneville

Walmart Supercenter, 2425 South Zero St.

Walmart Supercenter, 8600 US Hwy 71 S.

Walmart Supercenter, 2214 Fayetteville Rd.

Arkansas is currently in phase 1B of its vaccination plan which includes people 65 years and older, education workers, police, fire, other first responders, Corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, essential government, grocery store/meal delivery, postal/package delivery service, public transit, houses of worship, and manufacturing workers.