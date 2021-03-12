Walmart Rx administering COVID-19 vaccines
From Staff Reports
Press Argus-Courier Staff
Walmart pharmacies are now administering COVID-19 vaccines. Eligible patients can schedule their appointments at walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Vaccines can be found at:
- Walmart Supercenter, 367 W Cherry St., Alma
- Walmart Supercenter, 1400 East Main St., Booneville
- Walmart Supercenter, 2425 South Zero St.
- Walmart Supercenter, 8600 US Hwy 71 S.
- Walmart Supercenter, 2214 Fayetteville Rd.
Arkansas is currently in phase 1B of its vaccination plan which includes people 65 years and older, education workers, police, fire, other first responders, Corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, essential government, grocery store/meal delivery, postal/package delivery service, public transit, houses of worship, and manufacturing workers.