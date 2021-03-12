Van Buren School board sets election to early voting only

Van Buren School Board is hoping to speed up the process of getting their new school board members elected. The election will begin on May 18.

The Van Buren School Board approved a resolution to have the school board election be by absentee and early voting. Harold Jeffcoat, Van Buren superintendent, says that the cost of only doing early voting and absentee voting is about $600. The cost of a regular election can be about $7.000.

Carman Young and Jacob Howell will be running unopposed for their respective positions. Young has served on the board since 2012 and will be filling a complete five-year term.

Howell is currently in his first year as a board member after being appointed to the position vacated by Candace Settle who is currently the Crawford County Circuit Judge. Howell will fulfill the remaining two-year term of Settle's original five-year term.

"Mrs. Young and Mr. Howell are active and well-respected members of our community," said Jeffcoat. "We are fortunate to have them serving on the VBSD Board of Education."

Young has lived in Van Buren since 1999. She has three children who have all attended Van Buren Schools. She currently works from home and serves as a community volunteer.

Howell is the founding pastor of Merge Church in Van Buren and is a licensed attorney. Previously he operated the Howell Lawn Firm before his career as a pastor and is also the City Attorney for Van Buren.