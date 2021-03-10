Parke joins Crawford County Cooperative Extension office

Staff Writer

The Crawford County Cooperative Extension Office, 105 Pointer Trail W., Van Buren, has welcomed Vickie Parke to its office as the administrative specialist. She has worked in various roles across the state; most recently, she served as a database analyst/building coordinator at the University of Central Arkansas.

‘We are so excited to have Vickie as a part of our team. She brings a lot of background knowledge and skills to our office,” said Herb Ginn, staff chair at the Crawford County office.

Parke was born in Conway and grew up in North Little Rock. She left Arkansas right out of high school and has lived in Wyoming, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Texas before returning to Arkansas after 13 years. She attended Lamson Junior College in Phoenix.

She and her husband Keith have two daughters, four grandchildren and four furbabies. Her daughter, son-in-law and 22-month-old twin grandchildren are the reason she chose to seek employment in Van Buren.

Parke and the entire Crawford County Cooperative Extension staff can be contacted at (479) 474-5286.