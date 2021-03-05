Van Buren appoints a new council member and city attorney

Two vacancies for the Van Buren City Council have were filled at the city council meeting on March 1.

Kathryn Osburn filled the city council position previously held by Darral Sparkman who passed away in October 2020.

Jacob Howell became the new city attorney after the previous attorney, Candace Settle, was elected Crawford County circuit judge.

Osburn is a Van Buren native and the pharmacist at Encompass Health Rehabilitation in Fort Smith.

"I love everything about this community and I’m proud of the growth we’ve made over the years. I am honored and excited to serve our city," said Osburn.

Howell is currently the pastor at Merge Church in Van Buren, which he helped start in 2017. He operated Howell Law Firm in Van Buren prior to his career in ministry and is currently serving on the Van Buren School Board. Howell served as the city's acting attorney prior to being appointed to the official position.

"I'm very thankful for their willingness to serve," said Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst.