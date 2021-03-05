Alma local running for Position 2 on Alma School Board

A position on the Alma School Board will be open for Position 2, which is currently held by Ron Haught. His term is ending this year.

Barret Ewing announced recently he is running for Position 2. His opponent in the election will be Shanna Morgason. The election will take place on May 18 with early voting May 11-17. The Alma School Board is made up of seven members, each serving five-year terms.

Ewing is a 1999 graduate of Alma High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Arkansas. Ewing is employed by Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative as director of Engineering and Operations. He served on the Career & Technical Education Advisory Committee for the Alma School District from 2012-2016.

Ewing and his wife, Amanda, along with their two children, Welles and Lennie, are lifelong residents of the Alma area. Welles and Lennie are fourth-generation Airedales.

“I strongly value education and the impact that public schools have on our community,” Barrett Ewing said. “Amanda and I are both graduates of Alma High School. Welles is a first-grader at Alma Primary School, and Lennie will be starting kindergarten in 2022."

Barrett Ewing comes from a family of educators in the Alma School District. His parents have served over 80 combined years in public schools.

"I would be honored to serve in any capacity for the Alma School District," Barrett Ewing added. “I am running for this position to give back to a community that has given so much to my family. It is where I was given the foundation for my education and future.”