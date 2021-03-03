Alma School District selects next superintendent

Staff Writer

Alma School District has announced that Bryan Duffie will be joining Alma School District as deputy superintendent/superintendent elect, effective July 1. After one year in this role, he will become superintendent on July 1, 2022, succeeding David Woolly who will be retiring at that time.

Duffie will be joining the Alma School District from Jacksonville where he has been superintendent for the past four years. He will be bringing his experience in school administration to Alma to continue the long tradition of excellence that Alma is known for.

Dr. Duffie brings a wealth of experiences that will benefit Alma moving forward, In addition to his superintendency in Jacksonville, he was also the superintendent at Jonesboro Westside School District for seven years. He holds a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and for many years has established himself as one of the leading educators in Arkansas. He has worked extensively with state education leaders, including the Department of Education and the Arkansas General Assembly, and has made countless presentations to a wide variety of educational groups across Arkansas and surrounding states.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Alma School Board, and I look forward to working with Alma School District Board members, faculty and staff, and Alma community members as we work together to continue to build upon the Alma School District’s tradition of success,” says Duffie. “I have been familiar with the Alma District for several years, and have long admired the many great programs, staff and facilities that are in place.”

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Bryan Duffie to the Alma School District. We had many quality applicants and Dr. Duffie's experience stood above the rest. I am proud of how hard our board worked to find the best fit for the students, teachers and citizens of the Alma School District,” says Chapen Rucker, president of the Alma Board of Education. “The future is bright in Alma as we look to continue our success with the next generation of leadership in Dr. Bryan Duffie."