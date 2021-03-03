Alma School District hires superintendent-elect

After his retirement in 2022, Alma Schools Superintendent David Woolly will be succeeded by Bryan Duffie.

The Alma School District announced Wednesday that Duffie has been hired as deputy superintendent beginning July 1 and was named superintendent-elect to replace Woolly on July 1, 2022.

Next year, Woolly will conclude a 50-year career with the school district He began as the Alma High School Band director in 1972 and continued his career with the school as assistant principal, assistant superintendent, deputy superintendent, and then was named superintendent in 2011. Woolly succeeded Charles Dyer as Alma Schools superintendent.

In addition to his superintendent position in Jacksonville, where has served for the last four years, Duffy was superintendent at Jonesboro Westside School District for seven years.

Duffie holds a doctorate of Educational Leadership from Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He has worked with state education leaders, including the Department of Education and the Arkansas General Assembly, and has made presentations to a wide variety of educational groups across Arkansas and surrounding states.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Alma School Board, and I look forward to working with Alma School District Board members, faculty and staff, and Alma community members as we work together to continue to build upon the Alma School District’s tradition of success,” Duffie said in a news release. “I have been familiar with the Alma District for several years, and have long admired the many great programs, staff, and facilities that are in place.”

Wooly said he was "very excited" that Duffie was chosen as his successor.

"I have known him for several years and I admire his work greatly. The board could not have made a better choice," Woolly said.

Upon retirement, Woolly plans to stay active in education in various ways. He said he will continue to be involved on the state level, particularly in working with the Legislature and volunteering at Alma Schools. He also plans to use his time to travel internationally.