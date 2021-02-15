100 Families holds Valentine's Day event for clients

100 Families hosted a drive-thru Valentine's Day event for their clients on Feb. 12. The families received various items including children's books, food, and various household items.

Charlotte Douglas, United Way Fort Smith coordinator, says 22 vehicles showed up at the event, but around 40 deliveries are being made to those who couldn't make it.

"Each family has an average of three kids, so that means there are over 200 people impacted by this event," said Douglas.

100 Families received donations from many organizations in the area help out families in need. United Way donated books and backpacks, Target provided beauty care products, Rockline Industries from Booneville gave baby wipes, and A to Z provided household items like toilet paper and diapers.

Food was provided by the Hand 2 Hand foundation in Alma. Hand 2 Hand works with various nonprofits across the county with food and house supplies. Hand 2 Hand currently serves more than 38 organizations and contributes to over 12,000 meals monthly.

100 Families gave away 15 space heaters and blankets. Western Arkansas Child Development and Crawford County Adult Education Center helped with the distribution of items for the families.

The Crawford County 100 Families initiative has worked with 115 families with over 263 children since its launch in September of 2020.

“Employment stability increased by 42% and food stability increased by 33%. Crawford County’s employment gains can be attributed to the hard work of Dr. Faubus at Crawford County Adult Education," said Douglas in a press release.

100 families website says that their organization is about moving families from a place of crisis to an environment where they are thriving. This includes areas like housing, transportation, employment, education, addiction/recovery, and food stability.