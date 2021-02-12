Harbor House announces new CEO

Harbor House has announced that they have a new CEO. Carl Norris began as CEO on Jan. 28, replacing previous CEO Jimmie Wooding.

Norris has been with Harbor House for almost two acting as a consultant and trusted advisor. He began his career at Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler, one of the largest certified public accountant firms in the world, and he been a Fort Smith resident since 1985.

"I have had a varied and fun career as an entrepreneur, CFO, and CEO of for-profit and not-for-profit organizations," said Norris.

Norris's career has involved being CEO of Rogers Industrial supply, general manager of Blackhawk Industrial, and CFO of Methodist Village Senior Living. He is a partner in B2B CFO, a national CFO and business transition services company. His roles as CFO, entrepreneur, and executive business leader have helped numerous organizations grow and improve operational efficiency.

"Look into the history of Harbor House and Gateway Residential and you will find this organization has touched the lives of thousands of people through residential addiction treatment and outpatient counseling services," said Norris.

Norris noted there has always been a tremendous need for alcoholism treatment, but the opioid addiction in our country and in this area is an epidemic, by any measure.

"At Harbor House, we simply want to help as many people to get free from addiction as we possibly can utilizing whatever monetary, human, and structural resources that we have available," said Norris.

In 2019, Norris's 19-year-old son was killed in an accident by a drunk driver. He says that the driver had attended short rehab treatments in central Arkansas two different times.

"Personally, being CEO of a treatment facility means perhaps Harbor House can help prevent a similar accident where a family member is senselessly lost due to addiction," said Norris.

Norris is currently working on expanding to Hot Springs. The new facility will have a capacity in excess of 60 residents including men, women, and women with children. They will have a special wing for treating women, and children under 6 can stay in the special wing with their mothers while they receive treatment.

"One of my immediate roles as CEO is to oversee the opening and success of Harbor House Hot Springs, plus the continued growth of the outpatient locations," said Norris.

Norris says that he is thankful for the opportunity to lead such a great team of clinicians, counselors, and recovery coaches at Harbor House.

Harbor House, Inc. has provided residential and outpatient substance abuse treatment to the citizens of Arkansas for over 50 years. Harbor House now has 14 sites across the state providing re-entry rehabilitative services, diversion sentencing, and mental health counseling. Harbor House implemented the first Pre-Arrest Program in the state in collaboration with Fort Smith Police Department.