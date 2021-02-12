Alma flips the switch on phase one of solar project

The City of Alma is going solar.

On Feb.5 Alma held a Flip the Switch event to commemorate the completion of Phase 1 of their solar panel project.

The 4 acres of solar panels are located at the wastewater treatment facility in Alma and expected to save the city over $1.7 million dollars in taxpayer money over 25 years. The alternative energy will power over 80% of the city's usage with Arkansas Valley Electric.

The project began two years ago and the city partnered with Entegrity energy from Little Rock.

"It was great to partner with the city of Alma," said Sam Selig of Entegrity. "We're very excited to get this up and running. It's taken a long time to get to this point. We're very happy with the city's patience."

Phase 1 of the project will power the wastewater treatment facility as well as other offices in the area. Phase two will be located across from Alma's fire station on Marsha Wooley dr. This station will provide power for the city offices and the water treatment plant.

According to Mayor Jerry Martin, they may also be able to serve other entities as well including Mountainburg School District.

"This is an example of our innovation and forward-thinking we have with the City of Alma," said Martin. "To see this project come to fruition and what this is going to mean for our future is really exciting."

Phase 2 is still in its infancy as the land is currently being prepared for construction. Martin says that they have not set a date to begin phase two yet.