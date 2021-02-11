American Legion Post No. 31 meeting

Fort Smith Times Record

American Legion Post No. 31 held its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, where recognition awards were presented to members of the community and a local high school sophomore gave a speech to the members of the post.

Deputy Matthew Walter, a 12-year veteran of the department and a 4-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and Corp. Cody McConnell, an 8-year veteran in law enforcement and a member of the 188th Fighter Wing with two combat deployments to the Middle East, were recognized for their outstanding performance in the Sheriff's Department and the River Valley community. The awards were presented by Legionnaire Keith Greene.

Dr. Dan Atchley, professor of microbiology at the Arkansas College of Medical Sciences, was presented with a token of appreciation by Commander Bill Givin. Dr. Atchley described his assignments and exploits in running anti-chemical labs during the harrowing days of 9/11 and the ensuing Gulf War in Iraq.

Southside High School sophomore Tu Nguyen delivered a speech on how the Constitution was designed as a living, breathing document. She will be representing Post No. 31 at the State Oratorical Contest in Little Rock in March.