Arkansas Blood Institute's 'Rise Up and Give!' in Crawford County

Staff Writer

Arkansas Blood Institute is encouraging donors to rise up and give! Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition t-shirt and a free pass to the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock.

Individuals aged 16 and up are urged to give blood at one of these locations:

• Walmart Van Buren: Friday, Feb. 12 from 1:30-6 p.m.

•·Walmart Alma: Friday, Feb. 12 from 2-5:30 p.m. on the Bloodmobile.

“Nearly a year of the COVID-19 pandemic has put incredible strain on the blood supply,” said Dr. John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Whether they’re fighting cancer or a blood disorder, or overcoming trauma, patients in our community hospitals depend on blood every day. COVID-19 patients in intensive care are also counting on convalescent plasma — which can only be provided by those who have recovered from the virus or who test positive for the antibodies. Patients are the reason we’re asking anyone and everyone who is able to donate blood or plasma to ‘rise up and give’ as often as they can.”

Arkansas Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour and one donation saves up to three lives. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.

Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.* Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call (888) 308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment. More information on Arkansas Blood Institute can be found at arkbi.org.