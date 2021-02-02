Sons of the Southern Cross sue Van Buren mayor over Confederate flag at Christmas parade

A lawsuit has been filed with the U.S District Court in Fort Smith by the Sons of the Southern Cross, Inc. against the mayor of Van Buren on First Amendment grounds because the mayor stopped the group from flying a Confederate flag at the 2020 Christmas parade.

James Bible of Sons of the Southern Cross filed the complaint after the group was told it could not fly the Confederate flag during Van Buren's Christmas parade on Dec. 12. The complaint states this was a violation of their rights secured to the plaintiffs by the First and 14th Amendments.

The rules for the parade stated that "no flags, other than the American flag, or any discriminatory items, or sayings should be present on the float." The lawsuit argues that since flags are a matter of free speech, then the rule is a content-based restriction on free speech.

The Christmas parade was held in Van Buren on Main Street. According to a flyer for the event, Joy Holman was the organizer. The complaint about the lawsuit states that Holman was acting as an agent for Old Town Merchants Association, who was the sponsor, and the Christmas parade was essentially controlled and operated by the city and Hurst.

The Sons of the Southern Cross have participated in the Van Buren Christmas parade for the last 11 years and have displayed the flag on all of their floats, states the plaintiff's attorney, Joey McCutchen of Fort Smith.

Prior to the parade, the Sons of the Southern Cross submitted an application to participate. According to the complaint, Bible spoke to Holman from the Old Town Merchants Association and was told that the float, with the flag, would be permitted.

A Van Buren police officer told the organization that they were not allowed to participate while the flag was present.

The lawsuit seeks damages from the city and the mayor, but not the Old Town Merchants Association.

McCutchen of McCutchen Sexton Napurano Law Firm in Fort Smith said they are still getting service on the defendants and he has not seen an answer filed from them as of Monday, Feb. 1.

Hurst received the complaint and summons on Jan. 21 and has followed the city's operating procedures. He is awaiting guidance from the Arkansas Municipal Legal Defense Program.