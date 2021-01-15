Crawford County Judge released official rules for county and city meetings

No more than 50 people will be allowed in Crawford County Quorum Court or committee meetings based on new rules required by the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, the was required to be developed and approved by the Arkansas Secretary of Health for meetings with 10 or more in attendance.

"In the past, County and City Government meetings were exempt," Gilstrap said.

The first meetings to be covered are the Jan. 19 Budget and Quorum Court meetings.

From that point on county and city government meetings must adhere to the rules set by Gilstrap.

The rules are:

Seating will be arranged to maintain six feet of distance from occupied seat to occupied seat. Household groups may sit together but must maintain a distance of six feet between groups.

The speaker podium will also be at least 12 feet from the audience.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the meetings at one time.

Face coverings will be required for all persons except for children under 10 years of age. Although, masks for children are not required it is still strongly encouraged that they wear face coverings. In the event that someone in attendance has a medical reason for not wearing a mask they must present a document signed by a medical doctor that exempts them. Face shields will be provided in that scenario.

Everyone entering will be screened by Crawford County Sheriffs Department Security including temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter.

Signs will be posted at entrances stating that if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, a fever, cough, or sore throat, then you may not enter.

Hand sanitizer will be made available and Gilstrap says the building will sanitized before and after meetings.