Alma Superintendent discusses plan for vaccinating school staff

Alma Superintendent David Wooly plans to have school district staff vaccinated for COVID-19 in as soon as two weeks.

During the Jan. 14 Alma District School Board meeting held, Wooly said he has been in touch with Justin Boyd of Coleman Pharmacy about plans on getting the vaccine from the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the state's vaccination schedule, teachers and school staff will begin receiving vaccinations Jan. 18 through medical clinics and local pharmacies.

Wooly said he conducted a survey of the school's staff to find how many will be willing to take it.

"It was about 60%," Wooly said. "That's the number of doses that Justin is trying to get."

The exact number of doses of the vaccine that will be received is unknown, but once the shipment arrives they will begin administering them.

"It could be that exact number, it could be half, but we won't know until we get it," he said.

Wooly says vaccinations will be given at the school and he hopes to offer it to the entire staff at the same time.

As of Jan. 14, there were 16 students and 14 staff actively infected with COVID-19. There are 247 students and 15 staff currently quarantined.

According to the contact tracing, most of the infections are happening outside of school.

"We're doing great in school," Wooly said. "We are following all the rules. We are insisting that the students follow the rules, but I don't think we are doing so great outside of school."

The largest number of infections are in the high school. Within the last week, nine high school students have tested positive along with eight staff members. There were 63 students quarantined along with one staff member.

The primary, intermediate, and middle school combined have had three students and one staff member test positive within the last week while 44 students were quarantined.