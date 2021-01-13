Van Buren High School student chosen as delegate for Girl Scout's convention

Two local high school seniors, Nicole Cope of Van Buren High School and Anna Claire Tilley of Southside High School in Fort Smith, are currently serving a three-year term on the National Council for Girl Scouts of the United States of America after being selected during the annual convention in October..

Tilley and Cope represented The Girl Scout Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. " We represent individual service units to express the interests of smaller communities of girls so that our council, which serves Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, can best meet the needs of all its girls," said Cope.

or Girl Scouts to be considered, the girls had to be a member of CAT (Council Advisory Team), fill out an application, submit an essay on why they would be the best delegate, and then go through an interview process.

Nine girls were chosen to represent the council as ambassadors at the National Council Session, which was originally scheduled for Orlando, but due to the pandemic was held virtually.

Cope and Tilley had to write one more essay on why they believed they should get the two spots that were available from the nine finalists. They were then chosen to represent their council at the national session.

The virtual conference included about 35 hours of online sessions over three days.

Some of the issues that the girl's tackled included a restriction on membership dues to make being a Girl Scout attainable to all, granting the National Board the ability to make changes to the membership dues between National Council Sessions, and setting a new rule that discounts lifetime membership by 50% for their volunteers that have served for more than ten years.

"Some of these issues were highly controversial and by being a part of this session I learned so much about the correct way to debate topics and how many people have the same passion for the Girl Scout Movement as I do," Cope sad. "I loved the opportunity to share my ideas for Girl Scouts with girls from all over the country and the reminder that even in hard times, Girl Scouts endure."

Cope's term expires in 2023.