U.S Army Corps of Engineers in initial stages of repairing Crawford County levee

More than 18 months after flooding damaged sections of a Crawford County levee, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has started the process of physically repairing the structure.

Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Management director, said the repair process on the half-mile stretch of the levee that saw significant seepage and sluff in the embankment started following the flooding in May and June 2019.

"We're repairing everything that the flood affected," said Leslie Montgomery of the Crawford County Levee Board. "Our levees are still intact."

The repairs for the levee are precautionary and Montgomery says that he hopes there is not another flood like this for a long time so the levees can stay fixed.

"We want our levees to be as good as they could possibly be," he said.

The Corps' process started in July 2019 with an assessment and economic analysis of the damage and area surrounding the levee. Once Engineering and Design of USAVE Southwestern Division approved funding, the Corps met with the Crawford County Levee District to review the process in November of 2019.

Engineering and Design spent the remainder of 2019 designing the fixes that were needed to rehabilitate the levee system.

The design changes were finished in July 2020 and the construction contract was awarded in September.

Thomas said the damaged levee has held up since the 2019 flooding without issues.

Montgomery said the projected time frame for the repairs to be completed is based on the weather as the surrounding area must be dry, said Montgomery.