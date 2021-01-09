Van Buren Freshmen Academy Freshmen of the Month

From Staff Reports

The Van Buren High School Freshman Academy is using Sean Covey’s book, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teens” to determine which students will be Freshmen of the Month. The faculty and staff nominate and vote on students who demonstrate a selected habit for the month. November’s selected habit was "Begin with the End in Mind." Students who put in thought before actions and make a plan to get where they want to be were named Freshmen of the Month.