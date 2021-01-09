SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

Van Buren Freshmen Academy Freshmen of the Month

From Staff Reports
The Van Buren High School Freshman Academy's Freshmen of the Month are Jasmine Flores, top left, Burklee Burris, and Allison Snow. Bottom (left to right): Clark Seeger, JD Frederiksen, and Hayden Deans.

The Van Buren High School Freshman Academy is using Sean Covey’s book, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teens” to determine which students will be Freshmen of the Month. The faculty and staff nominate and vote on students who demonstrate a selected habit for the month. November’s selected habit was "Begin with the End in Mind." Students who put in thought before actions and make a plan to get where they want to be were named Freshmen of the Month.