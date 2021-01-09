Carole Beattie named Junior League Sustainer of the Year

From Staff Reports

The Junior League of Fort Smith recognizes Carole Beattie as their 2020 Sustainer of the year.

Each year the members of JLFS choose a sustainer that exemplifies what it means to be a woman of the League. To be considered a sustainer, a JLFS member has to serve a minimum of seven years and remain in good standing. Beattie, like many others who have received this award, is a woman who lives out the mission of JLFS daily.

Beattie graduated from Fort Smith Senior High School in 1954, and from Touro Infirmary School of Nursing in New Orleans in 1957. Her career in nursing included teaching obstetrics to the students at Sparks Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Smith, after completing a postgraduate course in Obstetric Nursing at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City, N.J.

In 1970, Beattie was invited to become a provisional member of the Junior League of Fort Smith. She became an Active member after one year and served as president of the League from 1976-77. In 1977, she gained sustainer membership status.

She earned an associate of Applied Science degree in Secretarial Careers at Westark Community College in 1986, at the age of 50. Shortly after that, she was hired by ABF Freight to work in the Revenue Accounting Department, where she retired from in January 2000.

For many years while working, and after retirement, Beattie and her husband, George, have enjoyed traveling and have been to all seven continents.

Beattie is a member of the Molly Wilson Women’s Financial Series, which provides scholarship money to students at UAFS through proceeds from the group’s investments in the stock market. She is a member of the Clearinghouse Guild, which assists in fundraising for the Community Services Clearinghouse. A member of the River Valley Ovarian Cancer Awareness group, which educates women about Ovarian Cancer and offers support for women who have become victims of this condition. She has been a member of Chapter AD P.E.O. for over 50 years, supporting Cottey College In Nevada, Missouri, and offering scholarships for women attending many different colleges and universities.

The Beatties were presented with the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Fort Smith Noon Exchange Club In February of this year.

“We would not have the level of community impact and influence in the River Valley if it wasn’t for Carole and those who have come behind her,” says JLFS President Megan Nichols. “We are honored to still be learning from Carole and her dedication to our community and the Junior League of Fort Smith.”

Beattie has enjoyed being a Sustaining member of the Junior League of Fort Smith for over 40 years.