Local boutique holds fundraiser for foster children

Whimsically Wakely, an online boutique based out of Mountainburg, held a fundraiser for The Call foster care. The Call is an organization that finds homes for foster children in Arkansas.

Elisa Seratt is the owner of Whimsically Wakely, named after her daughter, and has had opportunities to utilize her business for fundraisers in the past. Previously, she has held two fundraisers for parents with children with cancer. This year she has decided to give to The Call.

"It's so important to give back to the community in any way I can," said Seratt. She says that her friend pitched the idea to do a different fundraiser this year, and she was immediately on board.

The Call specifically works within churches to find homes for children in foster care. The Call works in close partnership with the Arkansas Department of Children and Family Services to make sure you are not left wondering what’s happening at any stage of the process.

The organization started in 2007 after a group of concerned individuals came together in prayer, looking for a way to provide for children in foster care in Pulaski County by working together with the Department of Children and Family Services. What started with one group, in one county, quickly spread to other counties.

In 2010, The Call became a statewide organization and is now active in 44 counties around Arkansas. The goal is to eventually be active in all 75 counties in the state, so that whenever and wherever a child comes into foster care, that child will not have to be sent off to another county, but will find a welcoming foster home in their own community.

The fundraiser ended on Dec.15 and Seratt has currently raised $689 from donations and auctions held online and is waiting on more money to come in. She hopes that she can raise $1000. According to Seratt, her previous fundraisers have raised thousands of dollars.

Whimsically Wakely sells clothing for women, children, and babies. The store can be found at whimsically-wakely.myshopify.com.