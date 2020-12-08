Eagle Crest Golf Course in Alma prepares for reopening

Ty Thompson

Press Argus-Courier

Eagle Crest Golf Course is now reopening after closing down earlier this year. The course is under new ownership and has gone through reovations and the addition of a pro shop.

Ken Kirby caught wind of the course shutting down, and although he lives outside of Fort Worth, he had family who lived in the neighborhood surrounding the course. In November of 2019 he decided to talk with the previous owner of the golf course, but ended up passing up the opportunity. That was until he learned that his daughter, Julie, and her husband, Aaron, wanted to move from their home in Houston to a smaller town.

"With Aaron's IT and mechanical background and with Julie's cheerful, outgoing personality, I thought they would be perfect to take on this adventure managing the course and it's development," said Kirby.

Kirby partnered with a local property owner and began the process of negotiating the purchase of Eagle Crest. Kirby says that it was important that they closed quickly so that the decay of the golf course could be managed before winter. The previous owners were understanding of the urgency and with the help of Kirby's attorney the deal was closed on Aug. 21.

Julie and Aaron arrived on Aug. 22 and quickly began restoring the course. "With the help of Scott Curtis, out course superintendent, new bent grass greens have been planted and are doing very well," said Kirby. The new pro-shop, restrooms, parking lot and cart trails have all been repaired and renovated as well.

Kirby says that Julie and Aaron have hardly taken a day off since they arrived and that the progress has been spectacular. "We have had great interest and enthusiasm from the Eagle Crest and Alma community," said Kirby. "We have many volunteers helping us bring the course back to life. Their Participation is so valuable to use and is greatly appreciated."

Pass holders to the course were treated with a soft opening on Nov. 27. This was done to enable these initial players to test out the course before any grand opening is started. "Before we open to the general public we wanted to make sure we can put out best foot forward," said Kirby.

Kirby believes that after a few growing seasons Eagle Crest will be one of the best course in the state.

Eagle Crest is located at 3926 Gold Course Dr. in Alma.