Hayden Davis named Arkansas 4-H Teen Star

Hayden Davis has been named an Arkansas 4-H Teen Star for his outstanding achievement in 4-H projects and activities, leadership, and community service, according to a news release. He was one of 67 youths selected from thousands of 4-H members statewide.

Davis is a member of Cedarville 4-H Club, Crawford County S.T.E.M. Club, 4-H shooting sports club and Crawford County Teen Leaders 4-H Club, where he has been active for 10 years. Hayden’s main project area is "valuing agriculture."

Arkansas Teen Stars are selected based on their leadership ability, integrity, high moral standards and high goals, outstanding achievement in both project and service activities, their ability to work with others, a positive attitude, interest in the 4-H program and a general interest in organizations and activities for youth development. To be considered, a member must have completed a minimum of two years of 4-H work and be an active member.

"The Teen Stars program recognizes youth who are making a difference in 4-H and in our community, said Herb Ginn, county extension agent staff chair. "Hayden is a very busy young man and is involved in numerous 4-H activities. With his ambition and the opportunities available through 4-H, I am sure we will see a lot more from him."

The recognition paves the way for youth to later apply to be 4-H ambassadors, who then become eligible to run for state officer positions. Any Teen Star who is graduating high school can apply for the $1,000 Zack O. and Jennie D. Jennings Scholarship.

4-H is the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Participation is free to youth.