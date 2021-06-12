Local student hoping to be crowned Miss Arkansas

Staff Writer

Olivia Battles, 20, of Ozark will be among the candidates vying for the title of Miss Arkansas 2021 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock from June 13-19. She is representing Arkansas Tech University at the competition.

This is Battles first Miss Arkansas appearance. She will participate in four rounds of preliminary competition: interview, on-stage interview/social impact, evening wear and talent. Her talent is a vocal performance of "Almost There" and her social impact statement is "Be Beautiful and Diverse."

Miss Arkansas is an official preliminary to the Miss America competition. To learn more about the competition, visit missarkansas.org.