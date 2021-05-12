Decoration Day services to be held at local cemeteries

Press Argus-Courier

The following cemeteries will be hosting their annual Decoration Day events this weekend:

• Dora Cemetery – Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16; donations may be mailed to Carl Vinsant, 4601 Dora Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.

• Antioch Cemetery – Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m.; donations may be mailed to Doris Small, 2014 Zion Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.

• Love Cemetery – Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m.; donations may be mailed to BancorpSouth Bank, 17 U.S. 64 E, Alma, AR 72921.

• Oliver Springs Cemetery – Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m.; donations may be mailed to Kay Smith, 2128 AR-348, Rudy, AR 72952, or Oliver Springs Cemetery Fund c/o Generations Bank, 2925 Alma Highway, Van Buren, AR 72956.