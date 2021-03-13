Arkansas 4-H set to hold first annual fund drive event

Staff Writer

Arkansas 4-H will have its first annual fund drive event on the most green-intensive day of the year — St. Patrick’s Day.

“We were thinking about St. Patrick’s Day and its association with the color green and thought, what better day than March 17 to give people an opportunity to help out Arkansas 4-H?” said John Thomas, development officer for the Arkansas 4-H Foundation.

All money raised supports Arkansas 4-H youth scholarships and program/trip sponsorships, removing financial barriers so that Arkansas' youth can experience the unmatched outcomes of Arkansas 4-H. Donations may be made at arkansas4hfoundation.org.

To learn more about 4-H, please visit 4h.uada.edu.