Register for spring Walk Across Arkansas

Staff Writer

Walk Across Arkansas is back for its spring event that will be held March 15 to May 14.

The eight-week exercise program is organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, with the goal of helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free and registration opens on March 1 at walk.uaex.edu.

Residents in Crawford County are encouraged to join this annual event. “Last year, we had several participants from Crawford County. We hope to increase our number of participants and overall engagement.” Tristin Bolton, Family Consumer Sciences agent. Bolton and several other County Extension agents have partnered together to offer a support group through social media. This group provides weekly tips on fitness, nutrition and goal setting.

Last year, 569 Arkansans statewide participated in the fall 2020 Walk Across Arkansas, logging 993,002 minutes. There were 141 participating teams across 48 counties. Many of those participants reported they had more energy, slept better, controlled stress, strengthened relationships, lost weight or inches, and improved their blood panels and blood pressure.

While mileage has been a focus in the past, this year’s event focuses on minutes and helping participants increase their physical activity.

Physical activity can lower the risk of early death, coronary heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and some cancers, according the Centers for Disease Control. Exercise also helps with weight loss and weight control and can improve mood and energy level.

Adults should get at least 150 minutes of exercise per week and youth need at least 60 minutes of exercise daily.

“The program is extremely flexible. It is all about getting up and moving. So no matter where you are in your physical activity journey, you can participate!” Bolton said.

To participate, find a few friends to form a team and register online. Then, from March 15 to May 14, record the amount of time you spend walking or getting any other form of exercise.

Minutes can be logged online or you can contact your local county extension agent for paper forms. For more information about Walk Across Arkansas, contact Tristin Bolton at (479) 474-5286 or tbolton@uada.edu.