UAFS homecoming slate announced

Staff Writer

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will celebrate homecoming 2021 from Feb. 22-27 with a blend of virtual and in-person events. This year’s events fall under the theme “Lucky to be a Lion” and will put a digital spin on some of the traditional competitions and events.

“While homecoming looks a little different this year, we are excited to show our Lion pride through our slate of new virtual events and student competitions,” said Stephanie London, director of student activities. “One event I’m excited about this homecoming is our Tailgating Cook-Along where Chartwells, our campus food provider, will share some recipes to get us ready for Lions gameday.”

Various events and competitions will be offered throughout the week for students, alumni and the Fort Smith community to come together in a safe manner.

“Homecoming is always our favorite time of year in the alumni office,” said Jasmine Smith, assistant director of Alumni Affairs. “Even though we're celebrating differently this year, it doesn't stop us from connecting with old friends and feeling that Lion pride. The beauty of a virtual homecoming is you don't have to come to Fort Smith to be a part of the fun. No matter where you are, once a Lion, always a Lion!”

Due to the virtual format of the 2021 homecoming celebration, the Alumni Association has modified its typical annual awards structure. Taking the place of the traditional Diligence to Victory, Young Alumni, and Honorary Alumni awards will be the Top 10 UAFS Alumni for 2020. Winners will be showcased on the UAFS Alumni social media accounts throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 26, and will receive a physical award at a later date.

HOMECOMING 2021 SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 22

• Voting for homecoming king and queen will begin on NUMALink; concludes Wednesday.

• Poster Palooza: Virtual competition; vote for your favorite RSO-created homecoming poster by commenting in the @UAFSSAO posts on Facebook and Instagram (one vote per platform).

• Chancellor Chat: Virtual event, 4:30 p.m.; join Dr. Terisa Riley, UAFS chancellor, for a campus update; advance registration is required.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

• Homecoming Sweatshirt Swap: Noon to 2 p.m. at Dave Stevens Lion Pride Pantry; donate one full-size “needs” item to the pantry for a free homecoming sweatshirt (while they last); requested items include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, dish soap, laundry detergent and feminine hygiene products. A second swap will take place Thursday, Feb. 25 from 3-5 p.m.

• Lip Sync Battle: Virtual competition; check out the @UAFSSAO TikTok and IG Reels throughout the day for student-submitted lip sync videos.

• Tuesday Trivia: Virtual event from 7-8 p.m.; join host Rham Cunningham to test your knowledge of UAFS trivia and a chance to win prizes from local alumni-owned businesses; sign up individually or as a team of up to five; registration deadline is Friday.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

• Decorate Your Digs: Virtual competition; decorate your room, door, window, etc. for homecoming week; take a photo, post it to your social media and tag @UAFSSAO. If you are a member of a registered student organization, also tag your RSO for the competition.

Thursday, Feb. 25

• Wheel of Fortune: Virtual event, 6 p.m.; test your knowledge of UAFS trivia with Wheel of Fortune. The top three winners will advance to play for Lions cash and other prizes; homecoming court and winners of Poster Palooza will be announced; registration through Zoom is required.

Friday, Feb. 26

• Coffee with the Coaches: Virtual event at 10 a.m.; enjoy a morning coffee break and chat with Lions and Lady Lions coaches about their athletic season; winners of the Lip Sync Battle will also be announced; registration through Zoom is required.

• Tailgating Cook-Along: Virtual event at 2:30 p.m.; join Chartwells in their virtual teaching kitchen as they demonstrate how to make barbecue sliders, coleslaw and baked beans for gameday, then try out the food during dinner at the Lion’s Den dining hall that evening; registration through Zoom is required.

• UAFS Top 10 Alumni: Check out @UAFSAlumni throughout the day for the announcements of the Top 10 Alumni for 2020.

Saturday, Feb. 27

• Homecoming basketball games at Stubblefield Center: Lady Lions at 3:30 p.m. and Lions at 5:30 p.m.; homecoming king and queen will be crowned between games. Go to uafs.universitytickets.com for tickets.