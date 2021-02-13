UCA announces local fall 2020 scholars

Press Argus-Courier

The University of Central Arkansas has announced the dean's list and presidential scholars for the fall 2020 semester. Eligibility on the dean's list requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a presidential scholar.

Dean's List:

Gavin Ball of Rudy, Taylor Blair of Alma, Brayden Brown of Alma, Taylor Burress of Alma, Kaelyn Church of Cedarville, Taylor Coulson of Van Buren, Steven Crook of Mountainburg, Emma Davis of Van Buren, Madalyn Doolittle of Van Buren, KyliAnna Faucette of Alma, Riley Giberson of Cedarville, Priya Gopal of Van Buren, Shreya Gopal of Van Buren, Reagan Gray of Alma, Kaleb Gregory of Van Buren, Spencer Gregory of Van Buren, Kimberlee Holman of Van Buren, Dilon Jones of Van Buren, Sydney Kupers of Van Buren, Krysha Lee of Van Buren, Alexis Martin of Alma, Elizabeth Parham of Alma, Mikelle Porter of Van Buren, Cade Richesin of Van Buren, Alyssa Santana of Van Buren, Levi Smith of Van Buren, Robert Wasson of Van Buren, Daniel Zelaya of Van Buren,

Presidential Scholars:

Shealynn Stanard of Alma, Ashley Lewis of Van Buren, Ilya Busaev of Van Buren, Grant Moore of Van Buren, Kristen Sharp of Van Buren, Ariana Chambers of Van Buren, Jason Swaim of Cedarville, Shelby Ramsey of Alma, Katie Chenoweth of Van Buren, Grace Fuell of Alma, Maria Long of Alma, Sarah Bryant of Van Buren, Katelin Keener of Alma, Kaytlin Ray of Alma, Layla Holloway of Van Buren, Caroline Davis of Van Buren, Taylor Ajtun of Van Buren, Garrett Spears of Van Buren, Amberlie Ming of Van Buren, Rebekah Olienyk of Van Buren, Haley Caudle of Van Buren, Thomas Crook of Mountainburg, London Blackwell of Alma, Natalie Davis of Van Buren, Andrea Griffin of Mountainburg.