Marriages: 2.3.21

The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Lloyd Gertson, 64, and Linda Fugate, 69, both of Bartlesville, Okla.

Chance Ellis, 42, and Andrea Hierl, 39, both of Mulberry.

Caleb Monson, 24, and Mikki Gravlee, 36, both of Roland.

Ronald Cox, 70, and Jackie Streeter, 75, both of Van Buren.

Troy Halsey, 54, and Danielle Harmon, 38, both of Van Buren.

Jeremy Pratt, 35, of Sallisaw, and Misty Carney, 43, of Rudy.

Kyle Cotton, 28, and Sasha Conaster, 28, both of Van Buren.

Vincent Fuller, 37, Summer Readman, 32, both of Van Buren.