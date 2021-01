Press Argus-Courier

The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Micheal Brown, 24, and Danielle Jones, 21, both of Rudy.

Larry Phipps Jr., 40, of Poteau and Frankie Coker, 32, of Bokoshe.

Noah Moore, 22, and Kaicee Williams, 21, both of Van Buren.

Christ Bleyl, 62, and Amy Froehlich, 51, both of Sallisaw.

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage license:

John Young, 51, and Betty Winchester, 60, both of Van Buren.